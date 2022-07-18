5 arrested after group enters Flint business with rifles, state police say

One man and four male juveniles were arrested this weekend after their group entered a Flint business with rifles, Michigan State Police said.

Troopers were called at about 8:30 p.m. Saturday to the business on the corner of Miller Road and Knight for a report that four armed men had entered, according to authorities.

With the help of Flint and Flint Township police officers, troopers arrested the five after a short vehicle pursuit and foot chase, they said. Officials also said they seized three illegal weapons.

Investigators said three of them had been recently arrested for weapons offenses.