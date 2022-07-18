5 arrested after group enters Flint business with rifles, state police say
Charles E. Ramirez
The Detroit News
One man and four male juveniles were arrested this weekend after their group entered a Flint business with rifles, Michigan State Police said.
Troopers were called at about 8:30 p.m. Saturday to the business on the corner of Miller Road and Knight for a report that four armed men had entered, according to authorities.
With the help of Flint and Flint Township police officers, troopers arrested the five after a short vehicle pursuit and foot chase, they said. Officials also said they seized three illegal weapons.
Investigators said three of them had been recently arrested for weapons offenses.