W. Mich. woman wounded in drive-by shooting Monday

A West Michigan woman is recovering after a drive-by shooting early Monday, the Kent County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies were called at about 2 a.m. Monday to a home in the 6000 block of Campus Park Dr SE in Gaines Township for a report of shots fired. They found the woman, 56, inside the home with a gunshot wound.

Officials said medics took the woman to a hospital to be treated for a non-life-threatening injury.

According to a preliminary investigation, two vehicles drove by the woman's home and at least three shots came from one of them.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call the Kent County Sheriff’s Department at (616) 632-6125 or submit tips with Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345.