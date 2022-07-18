Whitmer declares state of emergency in Marquette County after May flash floods

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer declared a state of emergency for Marquette County following thunderstorms and flash flooding throughout the Upper Peninsula county in May.

“Marquette County, including the City of Ishpeming, experienced flash flooding that caused many roads to be impassible to emergency vehicles and resulted in substantial road damage,” Whitmer said in her executive order.

The declaration makes all necessary state resources available for the county as it attempts to deal with the impact left by heavy rain that led to flash flooding on May 12.

The declaration authorizes the Michigan State Police, Emergency Management and Homeland Security Division to coordinate state efforts above and beyond what MSP/EMHSD they already been doing in conjunction with local agencies, a press release from the governor's office said.

On May 24, the county found the extent of the damage sufficient to declare a local state of emergency. The county requested the governor’s declaration after discovering that its local resources were insufficient to deal with the damage.

“Restoring those roads to the condition that they were in before the storm has and will require a large investment from the County and its municipalities,” Whitmer’s said in her executive order. “State assistance and other outside resources are necessary to effectively respond to and recover from the effect of this emergency, to protect public health, safety, and property, and to lessen or avert the threat of more severe and lasting harm.”

Moving forward, the county will have that assistance from the state to more effectively rebuild following the flash flooding.

“As Marquette County continues to deal with the effects of severe flooding from this spring, we are doing all we can to assist them in their recovery,” Whitmer said. “This declaration ensures Marquette County will have access to additional resources needed to maintain the health and safety of the community. Michiganders face challenges together, and we will ensure that Marquette is back stronger than ever.”