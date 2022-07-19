Eastpointe man accused of stealing state lawmaker's identity to stand trial

A 24-year-old Macomb County man accused of stealing a state representative’s identity is slated to stand trial, the Michigan Attorney General's Office announced Tuesday.

Christopher Still faced a hearing Tuesday in Eastpointe's 38th District Court, records show. Judge Kathleen Galen bound him over to Macomb County Circuit Court.

He is charged with:

•Three counts of insurance fraud, a felony punishable by up to four years in jail and up to $50,000 in fines

•Three counts of identity theft, a felony punishable by up to five years and a fine up to $25,000

•Three counts of using a computer to commit a crime

The Eastpointe resident is accused of stealing Michigan Rep. Tyrone Carter’s identity and opening three car insurance policies in his name, state officials said in a statement.

The Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services Fraud Investigation Unit collaborated with the AG on the case.

Other details were not released Tuesday. Representatives with Carter's office did not respond to a request for comment.

“I appreciate the work done by our partners at DIFS to secure charges in this case,” Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said. “We will not hesitate to pursue action against those who commit identity theft and fraud.”

DIFS director Anita Fox added: “We see in this case that anyone can be targeted for identity theft and fraud, which is why it is so important for all of us to be vigilant about protecting our personal information."

An attorney listed as representing Still did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday.

Still is scheduled to be arraigned Aug. 8 in Macomb County Circuit Court.