Heat, humidity continue for southeast Michigan with storm risks Wednesday

Southeast Michigan residents can expect more heat and humidity as temperatures are expected to reach the mid-90ss today and the upper 90s on Wednesday.

In Detroit, temperatures have reached 90 degrees eight times so far this summer, according to the National Weather Service.

While Tuesday will remain dry, the humidity will continue into Wednesday when chances for thunderstorms will increase throughout the afternoon and evening.

National Weather Service meteorologist Sara Schultz said that while precipitation was likely for tomorrow, the risk for severe weather is still "marginal."

"We're going to have a cold front that's going to be bringing increased chances for showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday," Schultz said. "Any stronger thunderstorms will be capable of producing isolated wind gusts up to 60 miles an hour and one inch hail."

Lake Michigan swim risks are considered high for Tuesday night and Wednesday, with the worst conditions north of Holland. Dangerous currents and three to six foot waves are expected and everyone is encouraged to stay clear of piers.

The National Weather Service says the south sides of piers will be the most dangerous places to swim, particularly at South Beach in South Haven, Grand Haven State Park and Pere Marquette Park in Muskegon.

