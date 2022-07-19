Michigan adds 16,445 cases, 149 deaths from COVID-19 over last week

Michigan added 16,445 cases and 149 deaths from COVID-19 on Tuesday, including totals from the previous six days, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

Michigan reported an average of about 2,349 cases per day over the last seven days, a slight decrease from 2,383 cases per day a week prior. On July 12, the state said it had added 16,681 cases and 160 deaths from the virus in the previous week.

Case rates and hospitalizations increased this week after a slight decline last week. Before that, from May to mid-June, case rates and hospitalizations fell for five weeks.

On Monday, the state reported that 797 adults and 16 pediatric patients were hospitalized with confirmed infections, a slight increase from last week's 794 adults and 16 children.

Inpatient records were set on Jan. 10, when 4,580 adults were hospitalized with COVID.

On Monday in Michigan, about 5.3% of the state's hospital beds were filled with COVID-19 patients, and there was an average of 1,192 emergency room visits related to COVID-19 per day in the state. That compares with 24% of hospital beds being full and 2,889 daily emergency room visits due to the virus in the first week of January.

Between July 8-14, about 17.5% of Michigan's COVID-19 tests returned positive.

All Metro Detroit health departments are following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines that recommend indoor masking for public settings and K-12 schools as the rate of infection has grown from "medium" to "high."

Tuesday’s additions bring the state's overall totals to 2,652,659 cases and 37,291 deaths since the virus was first detected here in March 2020.

Four counties in Michigan this week are considered at a "high" level for the increased burden on health care or severe disease including Kalamazoo and three counties in the Upper Peninsula: Delta, Gogebic and Iron.

Another 35 counties have a "medium" transmission level, according to the state health department: Alcona, Alger, Alpena, Antrim, Barry, Benzie, Calhoun, Dickinson, Grand Traverse, Gratiot, Hillsdale, Houghton, Ionia, Kalkaska, Kent, Keweenaw, Leelanau, Luce, Macomb, Manistee, Marquette, Mecosta, Menominee, Monroe, Montcalm, Montmorency, Oakland, Ontonagon, Presque Isle, Sanilac, Schoolcraft, St. Clair, St. Joseph and Washtenaw.

Case counts are well below early January, when the state set a new high mark with more than 20,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per day.

In Michigan, variants of the virus have moved at a high rate, proving more contagious than past variants and infecting unvaccinated and vaccinated residents.

A new iteration of the omicron variant, BA.5, now is the dominant strain across the country, and thanks to its elusiveness when encountering the human immune system. The size of that wave is unclear because most people are testing at home or not testing at all.

Antibodies from vaccines and previous COVID infections offer limited protection against BA.5, leading experts to call it "the worst version of the virus that we've seen."

In Michigan, 302 cases of a rare inflammatory condition in children linked with the coronavirus have been reported to the CDC. About 65% of kids with the syndrome are admitted to intensive care units, and there have been five deaths.

As of Monday, 42 outbreaks were reported over the prior week. The majority, 42, were in long-term care facilities and senior assisted living centers. The state is tracking 296 ongoing outbreak cases.

About 66% of state residents, or 6.6 million, have received their first doses of a vaccine, and 60% are fully vaccinated. More than 238,000 children ages 5-11 in Michigan, or 29%, have received their first dose of the vaccine.

More than 3.2 million individuals, or 35% of the eligible population, have received a vaccine booster in Michigan and 5.6 million are fully vaccinated.

U.S. regulators authorized the first COVID-19 shots for infants and preschoolers, paving the way for vaccinations to begin this week. The Food and Drug Administration's panel unanimous recommend the shots from Moderna and Pfizer for children between 6 months and 5 years old.

