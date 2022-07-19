MSP troopers swoop up owl injured in traffic
The Detroit News
Michigan State Police do more than rescue stranded motorists on the state's highways. They also do owl assists.
Troopers in the Tri-City Post in the Bay County region rescued the nocturnal bird after it was struck by a car on U.S.-10 near M-47 Monday night. The owl had a broken wing.
"Troopers connected him with local wildlife rehabilitation specialists," said a Twitter post from the MSP Bay Region.
No word on how the creature was doing early Wednesday.