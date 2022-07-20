Mega Millions jackpot worth $555 million for Tuesday drawing

The Detroit News

The winning numbers for the fifth largest Mega Millions jackpot, estimated at $555 million, were drawn Tuesday.

The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing were: 02-31-32-37-70, Mega Ball: 25, Megaplier: 3, according to the Associated Press.

The cash payout is $316.9 million.

The jackpot had been building since $20 million was won in Tennessee on April 15, megamillions.com said.

Other top jackpots were:

►$1.537 billion on Oct. 23, 2018, with one winning ticket from South Carolina

►$1.050 billion on Jan. 22, 2021, with one ticket in Michigan

►$656 million on March 30, 2012, which went to three tickets from Illinois, Kansas and Maryland

►$648 million on Dec. 17, 2013, with two winning tickets from California and Georgia, according to megamillions.com.