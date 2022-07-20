Mega Millions jackpot now at $630 million after no winner Tuesday; how to play

The Detroit News

Tuesday's Mega Millions jackpot went unclaimed after the jackpot soared to $555 million.

Now, the jackpot for Friday's drawing sits at $630 million, the fifth highest jackpot in the 20-year history of Mega Millions. If won Friday, this would be the largest sum since $1.050 billion was won in Michigan on Jan. 22, 2021, according to Mega Millions.

The jackpot had been building since $20 million was won in Tennessee on April 15, Mega Millions said.

Here's what to know about the next drawing:

Tuesday's Mega Millions lottery numbers

The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing were: 02-31-32-37-70, Mega Ball: 25, Megaplier: 3, according to the Associated Press.

When are Mega Millions drawings?

Mega Millions numbers are drawn on Tuesdays and Fridays.

The next Mega Millions drawing will be at 11 p.m. Friday, July 22.

How to play Friday's Mega Millions

Mega Millions tickets cost $2.

Players can pick six numbers from two pools of numbers: five numbers from 1 to 70 (the white balls) and one number from 1 to 25 (the gold Mega Ball). Or players can have numbers selected for them with Easy Pick or Quick Pick.

There are a total of nine ways to win a prize in Mega Millions, ranging from the jackpot to $2. You win the jackpot by matching all six winning numbers in a drawing.

How late can you buy a lottery ticket?

Mega Millions tickets can be purchased at MichiganLottery.com and at retailers across the state until 10:45 p.m. the day of the drawing.

The drawing is at 11 p.m.

What if you win the jackpot?

There are two options if you win the jackpot:

Annuity: The Mega Millions annuity is paid out as one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments. Each payment is 5% bigger than the previous one.

Cash option: A one-time, lump-sum payment that is equal to all the cash in the Mega Millions jackpot prize pool.

Friday's cash option is $359.7 million.

Top Mega Millions jackpots to date:

Other top jackpots were:

►$1.537 billion on Oct. 23, 2018, with one winning ticket from South Carolina

►$1.050 billion on Jan. 22, 2021, with one ticket in Michigan

►$656 million on March 30, 2012, which went to three tickets from Illinois, Kansas and Maryland

►$648 million on Dec. 17, 2013, with two winning tickets from California and Georgia, according to megamillions.com.

Associated Press contributed to this report.