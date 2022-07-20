Trump could take center stage as GOP governor hopefuls debate Wednesday

Michigan's Republican candidates for governor will participate in their seventh debate Wednesday night as maneuvering focused on former President Donald Trump's potential endorsement continues to dominate the race.

The five GOP candidates will meet at 7 p.m. at Oakland University, 13 days ahead of the Aug. 2 primary election.

The debate, which the Michigan Republican Party is helping organize, will air on WXYZ (Channel 7) in the Detroit area, WXMI (a FOX affiliate) in the Grand Rapids area and WSYM (a Fox affiliate) in the Lansing area.

The candidates will take the stage less than seven hours after chiropractor Garrett Soldano of Mattawan publicly called on Trump to "stay out of this race." And in a Facebook post, Soldano criticized one of his opponents, conservative commentator Tudor Dixon of Norton Shores, saying the grassroots of the GOP would be unhappy if Trump endorsed her.

"The grassroots do not want Tudor Dixon, who is backed by the establishment and bought and paid for by the DeVos family," Soldano said.

Dixon and Soldano have been viewed as two of the top competitors for Trump's backing, which many Republicans believe will ultimately help determine who wins the primary.

Soldano's announcement marked a sudden change. On Friday, Soldano told reporters the fight for Trump's endorsement in the primary race had been a "knockdown, drag-out fistfight in a phone booth."

Dixon said Wednesday that candidates who are failing to gain traction are attempting to weaponize Trump's endorsement.

"It is sad to see a candidate attempt to manipulate President Trump," Dixon said. "Desperate times call for desperate measures from desperate campaigns."

About two hours after Soldano's Facebook post Wednesday, Michigan Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey, R-Clarklake, endorsed Republican attorney general candidate Matt DePerno.

Shirkey is supporting Dixon for governor. DePerno is running against Democratic Attorney General Dana Nessel and is one of Trump's top allies in the state.

"Matt DePerno has shown he is fearless and doggedly determined," Shirkey said in a statement. "He loves Michigan and America. Matt and I have had our differences, but they pale in comparison to the blatant partisan antics of our current attorney general."

In April, Shirkey criticized DePerno, who rose to prominence questioning the results of the 2020 presidential election, saying he will "be a weight all the way down the ticket."

The race for the GOP nomination to challenge Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has become more hostile in the last week as Dixon and businessman Kevin Rinke of Bloomfield Township clashed over a Rinke campaign ad that accused Dixon of being supported by Trump opponents.

Wednesday night's debate will be the first to occur since the negative ad launched.

The commercial alleged Dixon's campaign had taken "millions from the same billionaires who tried to illegally remove Trump from office." The statement was a reference to west Michigan's DeVos family, which has endorsed Dixon for governor.

But there's no proof yet in campaign finance disclosures that Dixon's campaign has received "millions" from anyone, including the DeVos family.

Betsy DeVos, who served as Trump's education secretary, resigned from Trump's Cabinet a day after the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol when Trump supporters tried to disrupt the certification of Democrat Joe Biden's 2020 presidential election victory.

DeVos has since acknowledged that she discussed the possibility of invoking the 25th Amendment with other Cabinet members to remove Trump before his term ended, according to CNN.

On Friday, lawyers working for Dixon's campaign demanded in a letter that Rinke take down the ad, which they labeled "slanderous." Dixon's lawyers, Charlie Spies and Katie Reynolds, noted in their letter that individual donors in Michigan can give only $7,150 directly to a candidate's campaign committee.

A revised version of the ad posted by Rinke on Twitter on Monday didn't include the "millions" claim but said Dixon was "bankrolled by anti-Trump billionaires."

Dixon currently holds a slight edge in the Republican primary race for governor with many GOP voters undecided, according to a poll released Monday and commissioned by The Detroit News and WDIV-TV (Channel 4).

Of 500 likely GOP primary voters surveyed July 13-15, 19% said they would vote for Dixon while 15% said Rinke, 13% favored release estate broker Ryan Kelley and 12% backed Soldano. About 2% backed Pastor Ralph Rebandt, while 38% of Republican voters surveyed said they were undecided.

Dixon's slim lead fell within the poll's margin of error of plus or minus 4.4 percentage points.

Among the undecided voters, 63% said a Trump endorsement would be very or somewhat important in helping them choose a candidate, the poll found.

The next Republican primary debate is being organized by the Oakland County Republican Party. It will take place on July 27.

