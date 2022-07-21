Jill Biden in Detroit after president contracts COVID: 'He's feeling good'

Detroit — First lady Jill Biden, who was in Detroit on Thursday visiting a city school's reading program, said she has tested negative for COVID-19 after the White House announced President Joe Biden has contracted a mild case of the virus.

“You may have just heard my husband tested positive for COVID. I talked to him just a few minutes ago. He’s doing fine. He’s feeling good," Jill Biden told reporters during a visit to Schulze Academy for Technology and Arts on Detroit's west side. "I tested negative this morning."

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said that President Biden, 79, was experiencing “mild symptoms” and has begun taking Paxlovid, an antiviral drug designed to reduce the severity of the disease.

Jill Biden, 71, told reporters in Detroit she would follow CDC guidance and wear a mask as a precautionary measure.

The first lady planned to maintain her full schedule in Michigan and Georgia on Thursday, spokesman Michael LaRosa said.

More:First lady Jill Biden, education secretary to visit summer learning program in Detroit

She arrived at Detroit Metro Airport on Wednesday evening ahead of the planned visit to a summer reading program Detroit Public Schools Community District hosts at Schulze Academy.

Jill Biden toured the school with U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona.

"Learning loss, as an educator, means a lot to me," Jill Biden told reporters before entering the school.

Prior to her husband's election as president in 2020, Jill Biden had a career as an English professor at community colleges in Delaware and Viriginia.

Detroit News Washington Bureau Chief Melissa Burke contributed.