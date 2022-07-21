Police take naked, dancing man with gun on Mich. highway into protective custody

A northern Michigan man who was dancing naked with a gun in his hand on a highway Tuesday is in protective custody, Michigan State Police said.

Police received multiple 911 calls about the naked man who was dancing, doing pushups and had a 9mm handgun with him on southbound US-131 near mile marker 187 in Wexford County, they said.

Witnesses told dispatchers the man eventually emptied the ammunition from the gun.

A state police sergeant and a county sheriff's deputy took the man into custody, officials said. He was taken to a hospital for a mental health evaluation.

An investigation revealed the man has a valid license to carry a gun.