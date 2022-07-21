UM leader Mary Sue Coleman tests positive for COVID-19

The Detroit News

University of Michigan's interim president Mary Sue Coleman has tested positive for COVID-19, she announced Thursday.

The diagnosis and isolating at home were the reasons she tuned in virtually to the UM Board of Regents' first meeting in the Upper Peninsula, Coleman told them at the start.

"But I feel fine, for which I’m grateful," Coleman told the regents. "This has been a very personal reminder that despite having received vaccinations and boosters, COVID is still with us. I want to encourage everyone to please be up to date with your vaccinations."

The announcement came the same day President Biden announced he tested positive for COVID-19 and was experiencing “very mild symptoms,” the White House said.

U.S. Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Mississippi, the chairman of the House Jan. 6 committee, announced Tuesday that he tested positive for the virus on Monday and was experiencing mild symptoms

Coleman's announcement came after Michigan added 16,445 cases and 149 deaths from COVID-19 on Tuesday, including totals from the previous six days, according to the state Department of Health and Human Services.

Michigan reported an average of about 2,349 cases per day over the last seven days, a slight decrease from 2,383 cases per day a week prior. On July 12, the state said it had added 16,681 cases and 160 deaths from the virus in the previous week.

On Monday, the state reported that 797 adults and 16 pediatric patients were hospitalized with confirmed infections, a slight increase from last week's 794 adults and 16 children.

Between July 8-14, about 17.5% of Michigan's COVID-19 tests returned positive.

All Metro Detroit health departments are following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines that recommend indoor masking for public settings and K-12 schools as the rate of infection has grown from "medium" to "high."

Coleman, who previously led UM as president, returned to the post this year after the high-profile departure of former president Mark Schlissel.

The board fired him after uncovering what it said was an inappropriate relationship with a subordinate, which Schlissel has denied.

Coleman is slated to be replaced this fall by University of British Columbia president Santa J. Ono. Last week, he was named the university's next president during a special meeting.