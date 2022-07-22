Man accused of vandalizing Monroe businesses is arrested

A man accused of vandalizing several businesses in Monroe County on Friday has been arrested, investigators said.

Authorities linked Jeremy Lang, 34, to the crimes after glass was reported shattered around 3 a.m. Friday at a business in the 14000 block of Laplaisance in Monroe, the county sheriff's office said in a statement.

Sheriff's deputies then found broken glass at another business in the 13000 block of South Dixie Highway and spotted Lang with a baseball bat, according to the release.

Lang ran off, but deputies set up a perimeter nearby and brought in a K-9 unit as well as a drone.

The deputies found him again within 20 minutes. When Lang tried to flee, one of the deputies grabbed his foot to prevent him from climbing a privacy fence, the sheriff's office said.

The Frenchtown Township resident was arrested and held at the Monroe County Jail for resisting and obstructing police.

He has been arraigned in the 1st District Court and is under investigation for damage to other businesses in the area dating back to March, the sheriff's office said.

Anyone with information related to other incidents involving Lang is asked to call investigators at (734) 240-7530.