Detroit teen drowns in pond at Monroe Co. campground

A 15-year-old Detroit boy is dead after drowning in a pond Saturday at a Monroe County campground, officials said.

The teen has been identified as Jaylen Christopher Hill, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies were called at about 5:20 p.m. Saturday about a 15-year-old who was missing and last seen in a swimming pond at the KOA Campground on Tunnicliffe Road near Summerfield Road and U.S.-23 in Summerfield Township. A caller reported the boy had been missing for about 20 minutes.

Deputies and firefighters began searching the pond. The sheriff's Dive Team was called to assist the search.

A dive team member located the boy and medics took him to a hospital in Toldeo where he was pronounced dead.

Officials said the drowning remains under investigation. Anyone with information about the incident should call the Monroe County Sheriff's Office at (734) 240-7400.