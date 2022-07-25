Motorcyclist dead after being struck by SUV in Port Huron

A 37-year-old is dead after his motorcycle was struck by an SUV early Monday in Port Huron, officials said.

Police received a call at about 6:30 a.m. about the crash.

According to a preliminary investigation, a motorcycle was traveling west on Chestnut when its rider failed to stop at the intersection at 16th Street. The motorcycle was struck by an SUV that was traveling north on 16th Street.

First-responders arrived at the crash site and medics pronounced the man dead at the scene, according to authorities.

Meanwhile, the SUV's driver, a 32-year-old woman, was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials said they are not releasing the motorcycle operator's name until his next of kin is notified.

They also said the investigation into the crash is ongoing. Anyone with information about it should call the Port Huron Police Department at (810) 984-8415.

