Body of White Lake man found Monday in camper at Faster Horses Festival

The body of a 48-year-old White Lake man who attended the Faster Horses Festival over the weekend was found Monday morning, officials said.

Cambridge Township Police Chief Jeff Patterson said officers were called at about 9:15 a.m. of an unresponsive man at a campsite near the Michigan International Speedway, where the three-day country music festival was held. Police and paramedics located the body of the man in his camper.

Patterson said there were no signs of foul play and the investigation into his death is ongoing. Meanwhile, detectives are waiting for the results of an autopsy that will be conducted by the Lenawee County Medical Examiner's Office.

The autopsy could be conducted as soon as Tuesday and investigators may have preliminary results by the end of the week, he said.

At this point, the chief said, it appears his death was from natural causes.

"It's just very tragic," he said.

Patterson said the man had attended the festival with his wife and two other couples.

He also said the man's wife and the other couples have returned home, but police are keeping her updated on the investigation.

Last year at the festival, four people died in two separate incidents. A Croswell woman, 30, died of natural causes, and three men were found unresponsive and died from carbon monoxide poisoning, officials said, from a generator that had been operating near their trailer.