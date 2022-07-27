Former Macomb Co. priest convicted of sex abuse sentenced to prison

A former Macomb County priest convicted of sex abuse was sentenced Tuesday to up to 15 years in prison, state officials announced.

Neil Kalina was sentenced during a hearing at Macomb County Circuit Court in front of Judge Diane Druzinski, records show.

A jury convicted him last month of second-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Kalina, 67, was charged in May 2019 and arrested in Littlerock, California.

He served as a priest at St. Kiernan Catholic Church in Shelby Township from 1982-85.

The charges stem from contact in 1984, court records show.

He was accused of fondling a youth at St. Kieran after providing him alcohol and drugs, the Attorney General's Office has reported.

Kalina was part of a religious order separate from the Archdiocese of Detroit, called the Pontifical Institute for Foreign Mission, and left the public ministry in 1993. An allegation against him was brought to the archdiocese in 2017 and forwarded to his order as well as the Shelby Township Police Department.

“This is a victory for the survivors who fought to see their abusers held accountable,” said Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel. “Regardless of how much time has passed or how difficult a case may be, my prosecutors are committed to securing justice for the victims of clergy abuse. Adults who prey upon and subject children to abuse belong in prison.”

Kalina is among 11 people who have been charged and six convicted since the beginning of the Department of Attorney General’s Clergy Abuse Investigation.