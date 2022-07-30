Multiple injured, two dead in Ionia Co. bicycle tour accident, police say

Five cyclists and at least two people have died from injuries after being struck by a passing vehicle during a bicycle tour, the Ionia County Sheriff's Office said Saturday evening.

At 11:15 a.m., the Ionia County Central Dispatch received a 911 call about a car that had run into a group of bicyclists in the 3000 block of Stage Road of Ronald Township in Ionia County, police said.

The police concluded five cyclists were injured by an SUV that crossed the center line into northbound traffic while trying to pass another vehicle.

Police said emergency responders tried to save the five victims, but one was immediately pronounced dead at the scene. The other died from injuries after being flown to Spectrum Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids, according to authorities.

All three of the surviving cyclists had severe injuries, according to police. Two cyclists were taken to Sparrow Ionia Hospital, while the other was transported to Spectrum Butterworth.

The driver was arrested for two counts of operating while intoxicated causing death, and after receiving medical treatment was lodged at the Ionia County Jail, police said.

No names were released.

The roadway in which the cyclists traveled re-opened around 4:30 p.m. after being closed for an undetermined amount of time, according to Fox 17.

The fatal accident occured during the 35th annual, three-day Wish-A-Mile Bicycle Tour, sponsored by Make-A-Wish Michigan.

The Ionia County Sheriff’s deputies were assisted by multiple agencies including, Michigan State Police, Lakeview Troopers, Ionia Department of Public Safety Officers, Lyons/Muir Fire Department, Ronald Township Fire Department, LIFE EMS, and Aero Med.

Make-A-Wish Michigan could not immediately be reached for statements following the deadly accident.

