County prosecutors can enforce Michigan abortion ban, appeals court rules

Lansing — The Michigan Court of Appeals ruled Monday that county prosecutors can enforce Michigan's ban on abortion despite a state judge's injunction currently blocking state officials from enforcing the ban.

The ruling could allow county prosecutors to file criminal charges against doctors and health workers who provide abortion services under Michigan's 1931 abortion ban. The 91-year-old law contains a narrow exception for abortion in cases when terminating a pregnancy is necessary to save the life of the mother.

But the three-judge panel dismissed a request by anti-abortion groups and the prosecutors in Kent and Jackson counties to overturn a lower court stay on Michigan's abortion ban.

The appeals court judges said the Michigan Catholic Conference, Right to Life of Michigan and the two prosecutors lack standing to request Court of Claims Judge Elizabeth Gleicher's injunction in a suit filed by Planned Parenthood of Michigan be overturned and her case assumed by the higher court. Gleicher's injunction has been in place since May, before the U.S. Supreme Court overturned a half-century of abortion rights on June 24.

But, the panel ruled, Jackson County Prosecutor Jerard Jarzynka and Kent County Prosecutor Christopher Becker are not bound by the injunction because they are not parties to the case nor could they be because the Court of Claims order covered state actors only.

"The preliminary injunction does not apply to county prosecutors," the three-judge panel wrote.

The prosecutors' lawyer, David Kallman, called the decision "a victorious defeat."

"That's exactly what we wanted," he said of Jarzynka and Becker. "They were both very pleased with the result."

"Neither of them has a pending case in front of them right now. If a case is brought to them and the elements are there, they will prosecute," Kallman added.

Several Democratic county prosecutors have said they would not enforce the abortion ban within their jurisdictions.

Right to Life of Michigan and Michigan Catholic Conference, on the other hand, lack standing because "they have not suffered any injury as a result of it," the Courts of Appeals judges ruled.

The order from Court of Appeals judges Stephen Borrello, Michael Kelly and Michael Gadola comes after the groups requested the higher court exercise superintending control by taking jurisdiction of Gleicher's case and vacating her injunction.

Gleicher issued her injunction in May in a suit brought by Planned Parenthood of Michigan against Attorney General Dana Nessel. She ruled Planned Parenthood was likely to succeed on the argument that there was a right to abortion in Michigan's constitution that overrode the state abortion ban, a law that dates back to the 1840s.

She ordered Nessel, who declined to defend against the suit, to convey her order to county prosecutors.

But Jarzynka and Becker pushed back, arguing the injunction could not extend to them since they were county elected officials with their own authority independent from Nessel's. Nessel has argued as much in the past as well.

"...under the totality of the circumstances, the core nature of a county prosecutor is that of a local, not a state official," the panel wrote. "Because county prosecutors are local officials, jurisdiction of the Court of Claims does not extend to them."

Apart from the filing seeking superintending control, the GOP-led Michigan House and Senate have filed appeals in the Court of Appeals regarding Gleicher's ruling. That appeal is still pending.

The House and Senate's Court of Claims request to have Gleicher remove herself from the case was denied Friday.

