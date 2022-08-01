Traverse City woman, 23, charged in assault on father of her child

A Traverse City woman is accused of beating up her baby's father and threatening him with a gun, Michigan State Police said.

Makayla May Phipps, 23, was arraigned last Thursday in 86th District Court in Traverse City on a charge of assault with a dangerous weapon, interfering with an electronic communication device-causing injury, and domestic violence, according to court records.

A judge set her bond at $50,000 and scheduled her next court appearance for Friday.

If convicted, she faces up to four years in prison for the assault with a dangerous weapon charge.

According to authorities, troopers were called at about 10 p.m. July 23 to a location on Barlett Road in Acme Township for a report of a possible domestic dispute. They found a man and a woman on opposite sides of a parked vehicle.

The man told police he was dropping off the child he shares with the woman when she became angry with him.

Officials allege the woman, later identified as Phipps, jumped in the vehicle's backseat and began assaulting the man while demanding money from him.

They said when the man tried to call 911, Phipps retrieved a handgun from the vehicle's center console and demanded he hang up the phone.

Troopers arrested the woman and took her to the Grand Traverse County Jail.