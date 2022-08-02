Livingston County reports probable case of monkeypox

Another probable case of monkeypox in southeast Michigan has been detected.

Livingston County Health Department officials said Tuesday they have identified a probable monkeypox case in a county resident.

Monkeypox is a virus that spreads primarily through direct contact with the rash, scabs and bodily fluids of people who have been infected or prolonged face-to-face contact with them. The infection may begin with flu-like symptoms and swelling of the lymph nodes that progresses to a rash on the face and body.

Livingston County officials said the risk to the general public remains low, but the health department encourages residents to be aware of the signs of the virus.

Meanwhile, the Livingston County person who may be infected is isolated. Officials also said the person recently traveled out of state before developing symptoms. They are working to identify and monitor any close contacts for symptoms.

At this time, no additional cases have been identified.

State officials said in June they identified Michigan's first probable case in an Oakland County resident.