Pittsfield Twp. man charged with child sexually abusive activity

The Detroit News

A Pittsfield Township man, 38, has been charged with child sexually abusive activity following a search of his residence, according to the Michigan State Police.

Kevin Thomas-Bradley Stange was arrested after a tip was received by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. An investigation led to Stange's residence, which was searched after authorities received a search warrant.

Stange was arraigned Friday and released on a personal recognizance bond. In addition to the two counts of child sexually abusive activity, he was charged with two counts of using a computer to commit a crime.

Child sexually abusive activity is a felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison, according to state police, and use of a computer to commit a crime is a felony punishable by 20 years in prison.

The ongoing investigation also involves the recording of unknown people inside public restrooms in the Washtenaw County area.

Investigators ask anyone who may have information on any incidents related to the recording to contact Detective Sgt. Tom Gladney at (269) 845-0994.

The state police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force also provides a comprehensive list of resources to keep children safe from internet crime at

http://www.michiganicac.com.