Pittsfield Twp. man arrested after recording devices found in Washtenaw Co. bathrooms

The Detroit News

A Pittsfield Township man, 38, has been charged with child sexually abusive activity related to recording people in public restrooms in Washtenaw County, according to Michigan State Police.

Kevin Thomas-Bradley Stange was arrested, state police announced, after a tip was received by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. An investigation led to Strange's residence, which was searched after authorities received a search warrant.

Stange was arraigned Friday and released on a personal recognizance bond. In addition to the two counts of child sexually abusive activity, he was charged with two counts of using a computer to commit a crime.

Child sexually abusive activity is a felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison, according to state police, and usee of a computer to commit a crime is an additional felony punishable by 20 years in prison.

Investigators ask anyone who may have information on any incidents related to the recording to contact Detective Sgt. Tom Gladney at (269) 845-0994.