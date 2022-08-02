'Trying to get back on track': Early primary voters cast their ballots

Roseville resident Audra Fortune was among the early risers who cast a ballot at Roseville voting precinct #4 in Green Elementary on Tuesday. She had voted and was set to tackle the rest of her day by 7:30 a.m.

She said she was interested in all of the races on the ballot.

“You know with where our country is going at this point, with coming out of COVID and trying to get back on track, inflation and everything is moving so fast, who do I believe can do the better job,” she said. “That’s basically it. I listened to everyone, saw everything and taking politics out of it, voted for who I think can do the best job.”

The 56-year-old who has lived in Roseville for eight years said there isn’t any single candidate she is pulling for, but “I just hope we get the right person in office.”

Polls are open until 8 p.m. across Michigan.

Voters in Metro Detroit and Michigan will decide the Republican nomination for governor as well as their representatives in Washington, D.C., and Lansing.

Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, the state's chief elections officer, estimates up to 2.5 million voters will cast ballots in the primary.

It was a slow morning in Pleasant Ridge, an Oakland County community where 62 residents had voted as of 8:30 am.

At McKinley Elementary near Toepfer and Schoenherr where the polls for Warren's 14, 15 and 16 voting precincts were housed Tuesday, Linda Chalmers said she came to vote Tuesday because she’s “tired of the ‘Democratic‘ issues going on.”

“And I’m tired of the world economy,” the lifelong Warren resident, 62, said after casting her ballot. “We have to have an American economy right now.”