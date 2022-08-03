Temperatures heating up, but widespread rain, storms expected across Michigan

This afternoon will keep heating up, as the National Weather Service warns temperatures in southeast Michigan could feel close to 100 degrees Wednesday afternoon.

A heat advisory is in effect until 8 p.m. for Detroit, Howell, Pontiac, Warren, Ann Arbor, Adrian and Monroe. Sara Schultz, the weather service's observation program leader, said, "it's really for areas south of I-69."

This includes Livingston, Oakland, Macomb, Washtenaw, Wayne, Lenawee and Monroe counties, where hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses.

Temperatures are expected to reach 90-95 Wednesday afternoon and top out around 100 degrees for a couple of hours before showers and thunderstorms develop later in the day, providing some cooling relief. But rain will be persistent across much of the state.

Schultz suggested residents stay hydrated and be cautious of the heat and severe thunderstorms that may occur. The National Weather services advises residents to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun and check up on relatives, neighbors and pets.