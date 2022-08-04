Monroe County man arrested for falsely reporting robbery, officials say

A Monroe County man faces charges of falsely reporting a robbery Thursday, the Sheriff's Office said.

The 41-year-old told deputies he was working his delivery route in the 8000 block of Swan Creek Road in Berlin Township around 4:30 a.m. when two males robbed him at gunpoint, investigators said in a statement.

The Frenchtown Township resident provided descriptions of the suspects and their vehicle; deputies and surrounding law enforcement agencies searched the area for the suspects, according to the release.

"During the investigation, deputies found discrepancies in the statement, which led deputies to believe the report was false," officials said.

When confronted, the would-be victim told detectives the incident "was fabricated and never occurred," the Sheriff's Office reported. "As a result, the false report tied up numerous deputies, detectives and officers who could have provided their services elsewhere."

The man was arrested and held in the Monroe County Jail.

He was expected to be arraigned through the 1st District Court in Monroe on filing a false police report.