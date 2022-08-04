Redford man indicted on federal charges in alleged tech support, opioid sales scheme

A Redford man was arrested Thursday, according to U.S. Justice Department officials, and has been indicted on a variety of federal charges of conspiracy related to online tech-help scams and opioid sales.

Doyal Kalita, 35, allegedly ran several fraudulent schemes aimed at defrauding users and sold drugs, U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins of Massachusetts said.

He is scheduled to appear Thursday in court in the Eastern District of Michigan and in federal court in Boston at a later date, according to a Department of Justice press release, on one count of wire fraud conspiracy, one count of conspiracy to import Schedule II and Schedule IV controlled substances and one count of money laundering conspiracy charges.

"The defendant and others allegedly operated a variety store of online scams," said Joleen D. Simpson, special agent in charge of the Internal Revenue Service-Criminal Investigation Division, Boston Office. "First, they are alleged to have devised a complex help-desk scam to defraud innocent individuals who were simply trying to resolve phony computer problems."

Kalita and a co-conspirator allegedly used pop-up screens that falsely told users their computers were damaged or infected with viruses and directed them to a technical support line. Victims were connected to call centers in Michigan and India, officials allege, where they were deceived into buying products they did not need.

At the same time, Kalita and his partner allegedly sold controlled substances, including opioids, from India and Europe to people across the U.S. According to the indictment, one other person was allegedly involved in the drug scheme as a supplier.

The online scams and drug distribution schemes are no longer in operation, Simpson said.

Kalita faces up to 20 years in prison for each charge and fines potentially totaling nearly $3 million.

Joseph R. Bonavolonta, special agent in charge of the FBI Boston Division, said tech support scams like Kalita's cost Massachusetts residents $5.3 million last year and had a nationwide toll of $347 million.

Kalita's scams have been active since 2015, authorities allege.

Rollins called Kalita's alleged crimes "cowardly" and said the U.S. government has the tools to identify and prevent online criminal activity.

"Bad actors think they can remain undetected from law enforcement while behind a computer screen," she said. "They should think again."

hmackay@detroitnews.com