St. Clair River oil spill from Canadian refinery contained, officials said

The Detroit News

An oil spill on the St. Clair River from a Canadian refinery has been contained, Algonac city officials said Thursday.

"Canadian officials have mitigated the situation and have given an all-clear for water plants to open intakes and resume normal operations," Algonac fire department officials said in a post on the department's official Facebook page.

The spill came from Suncor Energy's refinery in Sarnia, according to SarniaNewsToday.ca.

It reports a sheen on the St. Clair River was discovered Wednesday. The emergency notification and response system for the Aamjiwnaang First Nation detected the spill on the river west of Indian Road and north of Lasalle Line, according to the news report.

Company officials attributed the sheen to an overflow of the refinery’s internal sewer system caused by heavy rainfall, according to the website.

It also said Suncor reports the overflow is no longer active and all water from the site is being safely managed. The company also contacted water users and asked them to take necessary precautions until the sheen passed. In addition, the refinery’s spill response team has deployed booms into the river.

Cleanup efforts continue, the website said Wednesday.