New Yorkers flee traffic stop, leave 22 pounds of cocaine, state police say

A recent traffic stop in southwest Michigan led to a chase, a multi-agency search, three arrests and recovery of drugs, Michigan State Police announced Friday.

There were two adults and a pair of small children in a vehicle troopers with MSP's Fifth District pulled over July 27 on westbound Interstate 94 near Marshall in Calhoun County for a traffic violation, the agency said in a statement.

When troopers approached, they noted the adults inside "were displaying indicators of criminal activity" and asked to search their car, according to the release.

The driver initially agreed then sped off, state police reported.

Authorities later learned the vehicle had crashed on Old U.S. 27, north of I-94. Arriving troopers found no one inside but 22 pounds of cocaine scattered from the crash.

A detective estimated the street value was approximately $985,000 and the current bulk price of cocaine by the kilo ranges between $28,000 and $30,000, state police said.

Meanwhile, the Marshall Police Department and Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office joined troopers to canvass the area to find the occupants who fled.

A state police K-9 spotted the driver, identified as Daquane Wilson, 27, of New York, hidden in an outbuilding with an infant, officials said.

Troopers found another New York resident, 22-year-old Jadzia Cobeo, "hiding in waist high swamp water, holding a toddler," MSP reported.

A third person, identified as 50-year-old Nedra Thompson, also of New York, was arrested along with them.

Wilson and Cobeo were arraigned July 28 on charges of fleeing and eluding, resisting and obstructing, possession with intent to deliver more than 1,000 grams of cocaine as well as fourth-degree child abuse.

Thompson was charged with possession with intent to deliver more than 1,000 grams of cocaine and uttering and publishing counterfeit U.S. currency.

Each of the suspects face up to life in prison and/or a $1,000,000 fine, if found guilty of the cocaine trafficking charges.