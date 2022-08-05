State police trooper wounds man in shooting outside Owosso bar

Michigan State Police are investigating after a trooper responding to a 911 call shot a man Thursday night outside an Owosso bar and grill, officials said.

The 39-year-old Owosso man is in the hospital with serious injuries, police said.

Meanwhile, the trooper has been placed on administrative leave until the investigation is completed.

According to state police, troopers and Owosso police officers were called at about 11:35 p.m. to The Avenue Bar & Grill at 311 West Corunna in Owosso for a report of a man banging on the door with a gun.

The bar was closing and there were no patrons inside, officials said.

Troopers and officers arrived and saw a man with a handgun and ordered him to drop the weapon, police said, and when the man didn't comply, a trooper fired two rounds, striking the man in the abdomen.

Authorities said they expect to seek charges against the man.