Marysville man, 58, drowns in St. Clair River in Port Huron

Port Huron — The body of a 58-year-old Marysville man who drowned Sunday in the St. Clair River was found near the Blue Water Bridge, officials said.

The man has been identified as Donald Maul, the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office said.

According to a preliminary investigation, Maul and his wife arrived at Lighthouse Beach in Port Huron by boat. As he tried to set the vessel's anchors, Maul jumped into the water without a life jacket.

He struggled with a heavy current and was unable to swim back to the boat or reach the shore. Investigators said Maul called for help.

They said as he floated away from the boat, he went under the water and never surfaced.

Officials said members of the St. Clair County Sheriff's Dive Team found Maul's body in about 42 feet of water just south of the Blue Water Bridge. His body was removed from the river and turned over to the county medical examiner’s office.

Police said they do not believe alcohol was a factor.

On the opposite side of the state, a swimmer drowned Sunday off Grand Haven State Park. Authorities said a man, 21, was swept away from shore Sunday afternoon; his body was located a couple of hours later.