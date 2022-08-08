Two drown in Lake Michigan in South Haven, police say

Two people drowned Monday in South Haven on Michigan's west side, authorities announced.

South Haven Area Emergency Services and the South Haven Police Department were dispatched to South Beach on Lake Michigan around 12:40 p.m. for two possible drownings, representatives said in a statement.

"Bystanders had pulled the two out of the water," police reported. "Yellow flags were flying at the time of this incident."

According to the Great Lakes Beach flag warning system shared by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, yellow flags mean visitors should use caution due to dangerous currents and high waves.

EMS and police rendered aid before the two victims were transported to Bronson South Haven Hospital, officials said.

The pair, identified as a 22-year-old Novi man and a 21-year-old woman from Columbus, Michigan, were pronounced dead, police reported.

"Out of respect to the family, and to confirm notification, names of the victims will be released at a later date," police said. "Our thoughts and condolences are with both families."

The drownings came after rescue crews on Sunday found the body of a 21-year-old man who went missing while swimming off the shore in Grand Haven.

So far in 2022, there have been at least 69 drownings on the five Great Lakes, according to the Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project.

Most were in Lake Michigan, partly due to the people who frequent the beaches.