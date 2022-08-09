Former Sterling Heights candidate charged with forging absentee app signatures

A 27-year-old Sterling Heights city council candidate who lost his race last year was arraigned Friday on charges that he forged signatures on multiple absentee ballot applications ahead of the election.

Paul Manni was arraigned on nine counts of forging a signature on an absentee ballot application and nine counts of making a false statement on an absentee ballot application, according to Attorney General Dana Nessel's office. The first offense is a five-year felony and the second is considered a 90-day misdemeanor.

“These charges prove the state’s signature matching standards and other election security checks and balances catch instances of wrongdoing, prompt thorough investigations and result in appropriate action,” Nessel said in a statement.

The Sterling Heights clerk began to look into the issue when, prior to the November 2021 election, Manni dropped off about 50 absentee voter applications that contained his signature and indicated they were being delivered at the voters' request, Nessel's office said.

The clerk contacted nine of the voters, who said they had not tried to apply for an absentee ballot. The clerk did not issue a ballot in response to any of the applications Manni turned in and reached out to the Bureau of Elections, which reached out to the attorney general's office after investigating the matter.

Manni placed eighth of 12 candidates vying for six openings on the city council in the Nov. 4 election.

eleblanc@detroitnews.com