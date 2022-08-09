Man dead, woman injured in Hillsdale Co. by downed power line, police say

A 28-year-old man died Tuesday after coming into contact with a downed electrical line in Hillsdale County, Michigan State Police said.

Troopers were called to the 2000 block of Chicago Road in Scipio Township around 8 a.m. to assist Jonesville firefighters.

They found the 28-year-old resident of the area dead and a 25-year-old Jonesville woman injured, state police said in a statement.

The woman was airlifted to a hospital for treatment. Her condition was not released Tuesday night.

State police said they would not release the names of the victims while the investigation continues.