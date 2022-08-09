Michigan's top marijuana industry regulator leaving his post

The state's top regulator of Michigan's marijuana industry is stepping aside from the agency he helped stand up and being reassigned to a different position within the state Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs, according to three sources with knowledge of the personnel move.

The reason for Andrew Brisbo leaving the executive post at the Cannabis Regulatory Agency was unclear mid-day Tuesday.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

But three sources with knowledge of the personnel move told The Detroit News that Brisbo will no longer be overseeing licensing regulations for cannabis growers, processors, transportation companies and retailers.

Since Michigan voters legalized marijuana for adult recreational use in 2018, the sale of cannabis has grown into a nearly $2 billion industry in the Great Lakes State.

Brisbo, who has directed marijuana operations in Michigan since 2017, was tasked first with overseeing a licensing framework for Michigan's medical marijuana industry and later with integrating the existing medical marijuana regulatory scheme with the new recreational market legalized in November 2018.

Brisbo was the director of the former Bureau of Marijuana Regulation between 2017 and 2019 before that bureau was abolished and the Marijuana Regulatory Agency formed. Brisbo was named executive director of the Marijuana Regulatory Agency in 2019 at the age of 38 by Whitmer.

In April, Brisbo remained executive director when the agency was rebranded as the Cannabis Regulatory Agency.

Before his time directing marijuana regulation, Brisbo served as a licensing division director for the state Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs, a branch manager for the Michigan Secretary of State and a regulation officer with the Michigan Gaming Control Board.

Brisbo is refrained from taking a job with a financial interest in an applicant, licensee or marijuana establishment for four years after he leaves the executive director post, under the 2019 executive order that created the Marijuana Regulatory Agency.

