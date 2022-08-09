State police takes over search for Lenawee Co. woman missing 1+ year

Michigan State Police will take over the search to find a Lenawee County woman who has been missing since April 2021, officials said.

The investigation into Dee Ann Warner's disappearance will be led by the state agency at the request of the Lenawee County Sheriff's Office.

Anyone with information about Warner or her disappearance should call the Michigan State Police tip line at (855) 642-4847.

In May 2021, Crime Stoppers of Lenawee County said Warner, then 52, was last seen April 24 or early April 25 at her home on Munger Road in Franklin Township.

Warner "had no contact with her family and friends on phone or Facebook since she went missing," Crime Stoppers said.

In October, officials said the FBI was assisting in the search for Warner.