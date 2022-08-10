Group submits 520K signatures in support of tax-incentivized education scholarship program

Lansing — The Let MI Kids Learn ballot initiative turned in more than 520,000 signatures to the Michigan Bureau of Elections on Wednesday for the first of two separate petitions seeking to amend state law to set up a scholarship program and make donations to the fund eligible for a tax credit.

The petition would set up a scholarship program for at-risk students to use on a variety of education services, including private schools. Private donors who contributed to the scholarship program would qualify for a tax credit.

The program has been panned as a resurrection of past unsuccessful voucher proposals championed by former U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos. But the ballot committee said the scholarship program differed from vouchers because it would use private funds, not public money.

"This is not vouchers. This is private dollars,” said Amy Hawkins, a spokeswoman for the group. "This is going to enhance education experiences for kids, and I think even for some teachers in schools. Hopefully, it will relieve some of the burden of what they’re dealing with.”

Hawkins said the group hopes to get the second batch of signatures on the tax credit portion of the proposal to Bureau of Elections soon, but is going over the sheets with extra care in light of rampant signature fraud that sank other petitions this year.

In the coming months, the bureau will review the signatures to determine their validity and make a recommendation for or against certification to the Board of State Canvassers. The group was required to get 340,047 valid signatures.

Should the board certify the petition, the Republican-led Michigan Legislature plans to adopt the changes to state law, rather than allow the proposal to go before voters in 2024. The process allows the programs' supporters to avoid a veto by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who vetoed the measure once before when the Legislature adopted it.

The certification of the signatures could be a long time coming, as the bureau sorts through signatures of four other initiatives submitted ahead of Let MI Kids Learn, including two massive signature collections for constitutional amendments.

Those in line before Let MI Kids Learn are the abortion rights Reproductive Freedom for All initiative, the voting rights Promote the Vote 2022 proposal, the minimum wage increase proposal called Raise the Wage MI, and another initiative seeking to tighten voting laws, Secure MI Vote.

"Our anticipation and goal is to push for a review before the end of the year," Hawkins said. "This is what a Secretary of State is there for. And we know there’s a lot on her plate, but she has a big team.”

A group formed to oppose the petition initiative, For MI Kids, For Our Schools, said the proposal will "guarantee less funding for local public schools."

“Our local schools are struggling with an educator shortage and a lack of mental health resources for our kids," said Casandra Ulbrich, a spokeswoman for the group and president of the state Board of Education.

"This voucher proposal will only make the situation worse by taking away hundreds of millions of dollars every year from our local schools and giving the funding to for-profit private schools that are unaccountable to taxpayers."

The tax credits, which are capped at $500 million annually, would mean that much less would be available for the state general fund and the school aid fund. Critics have argued the measure also could push more students and funding to leave public schools for nonpublic institutions.

Rep. Lana Theis, R-Brighton, dismissed those complaints Wednesday.

"Right now, we’re in a position where wealthy parents can help their kids catch up," if they experienced pandemic learning loss, Theis said. "The at-risk students can’t. There’s no ability for them to help their children through this process. And they were the ones who were most affected.

"As far as schools go, if the schools are successful, those kids aren’t going anywhere. You don’t take your kid away from success to go try to find anything else.”

How the program would work

Under the language in the petitions, individuals could contribute money toward scholarship-granting organizations under the Student Opportunity Scholarship program for which they would receive a tax credit. The program would be capped at $500 million in contributions each year.

To receive a scholarship from the fund, a student would have to be in a household with an income under 200% of the financial eligibility for free or reduced lunch, have some sort of disability, be in the foster care system or have someone else in their household receiving funds through the Student Opportunity Scholarship program.

The money could be used on tuition or fees for public or nonpublic education or online learning programs, tutoring, extracurricular programs, textbooks or instructional materials, computer hardware, uniforms, standardized test fees, summer school, after-school programs or child care, dual enrollment, transportation, sports fees or career or technical programs.

For a public school student, the funding would be capped at $500. For a public school student with a disability, the cap would be $1,100.

For nonpublic school students, the funding would be capped at 90% of the minimum foundation allowance spent on public school students, minus three-eights of the percentage that the household income exceeds free or reduced lunch eligibility criteria.

For a nonpublic school student with a disability, scholarship amounts would be capped at 90% of the minimum foundation allowance without consideration of household income. The foundation allowance for the coming school year is $9,150 per pupil.

Nonprofits wishing to participate in the program would apply to the Michigan Department of Treasury for certification and renewal as a scholarship-granting organization. The nonprofits could keep no more than 10% of the scholarship funds for administrative expenses.

