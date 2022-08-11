Over 6,800 Michigan auto crash patients discharged since fee cut, survey says

A survey released Thursday argues the toll of a key change to Michigan's no-fault auto insurance reform has been the elimination of at least 4,082 health care worker jobs and the discharge of 6,857 patients.

The study also found 10 businesses had closed and 14 are considering doing so over the next year — a fallout medical providers attribute to the historic 2019 reform meant to address Michigan's highest-in-the-nation auto insurance costs.

The survey of 209 medical providers, commissioned by an industry association, was conducted between March 9 and May 15 and tracked losses since a 45% fee cut for medical providers — a key part of the 2019 auto insurance reform package — went into place in July 2021.

The Brain Injury Association of Michigan paid the nonprofit Michigan Public Health Institute to conduct the survey after legislative leaders called for more data supporting claims that the law's fee cut was unworkable. The results of the survey, said the association's president and CEO Tom Constand, are "morally reprehensible."

"This report should be required reading for all of Michigan’s leaders," he said.

The study was the second of two surveys commissioned by the group. Another survey distributed between Sept. 29 and Oct. 20 showed at the time medical providers had discharged more than 1,500 patients and eliminated about 3,000 jobs.

The report released Thursday found 73 of the organizations that responded to the survey, and had data available on revenue loss, reported a combined $81.4 million in losses over 12 months. About 109 of the responding organizations said their losses averaged to about 41% over the last year.

The total of 6,857 patients discharged was tallied by comparing the patients served prior to July 2021 among 144 of the responding organizations to the same organizations' current numbers, according to the survey. The total of 4,082 job eliminations was based on the number of employees eliminated by 154 responding organizations since July 2021.

Medical providers and individuals with lifelong injuries sustained in catastrophic crashes have spent the past year lobbying state lawmakers to reverse the 45% fee cut that took effect in July 2021 as part of the 2019 no-fault auto insurance law. Under the cut, medical providers were required to cut their fees to 55% of their January 2019 rate of 200% of Medicare rates for Medicare-reimbursable services.

Proponents of the law have argued there isn't enough data or time to judge the effect on medical care or the potential for the market to balance out. They've instead touted some savings on auto insurance rates, a $400 rebate distributed earlier this year, more insurance companies entering Michigan's marketplace and more individuals securing auto insurance.

The Michigan Legislature last year set aside $25 million for a relief fund that medical providers could tap if they were suffering the effects of the 45% fee cut. The program would provide up to $500,000 to each approved applicant and provide data to state leaders regarding what changes, if any, would be warranted to the fee cut..

But none of the nearly two dozen medical providers who applied have been granted access to the fund since it was created. The state Department of Insurance and Financial Services has argued companies either aren't providing enough information or can't show proof of a systemic deficit meriting a grant from the fund.

Thursday's survey also reported issues with navigating the insurance department's channels for complaints or challenges to insurance reimbursements.

Of 140 organizations with data on reimbursement, seven said they had not received any reimbursement since July 2021.

About 84 organizations with data on denied services said about 28% of their patients had been denied services since July 2021 under the utilization review process, a third party system facilitated by the Department of Insurance and Financial Services that reviews the necessity of a certain treatment.

About 48 organizations filed 1,284 complaints with the Department of Insurance and Financial Services and found about 176 of those complaints were resolved in their favor, according to the survey.

