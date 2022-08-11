Consumers agrees to power 1,274 state buildings with renewable energy

Michigan and Consumers Energy have entered into a 20-year agreement to power 1,274 government buildings with renewable energy, the state government and Jackson-based utility said Wednesday.

The power will come from new wind turbines and solar arrays in Michigan, Consumers Energy spokesman Brian Wheeler said. The new sources will create approximately 68 megawatts of renewable power.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced a goal in 2020 to power all state government buildings with renewable energy by 2025. The state is on track to meet that goal, Michigan Department of Technology, Management and Budget spokesperson Caleb Buhs said.

Michigan also has contracts with DTE Energy and the Lansing Board of Water and Light to provide renewable power. Buhs said he could not provide copies of the contracts on Wednesday afternoon.

Transitioning to exclusively renewable energy will initially increase cost, he said, but "with the expectation that costs will go down as more investment is placed in renewable energy sources and the price to produce gets less expensive."

