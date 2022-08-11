Man, 67, dies after crashing semi hauling tanker trailer in Lenawee Co.

A 67-year-old man is dead after a crash involving a tanker-trailer in Lenawee County, Michigan State Police said.

Troopers from the Monroe Post were called at about 3:35 p.m. Wednesday to Southard Highway south of Burton Road in Rome Township for a single-vehicle crash.

According to a preliminary investigation, a semi hauling a tanker trailer traveling north on Southard left the roadway, struck several trees, then rolled onto its driver's side.

The truck's driver, a 67-year-old Addison man, was the vehicle's sole occupant, authorities said. Medics pronounced him deceased at the scene.

Officials said investigators believe the driver may have had a medical emergency before the crash and they do not think alcohol or drugs were factors.