Commerce Twp. man dies in Saginaw Bay rip current, officials say

A 65-year-old Commerce Township man died Thursday after he was swept up in a rip current in Saginaw Bay, officials said.

The victim, identified as Kerry Atwell, was standing on a sandbar at 11 a.m. Thursday with another 65-year-old man in the rough water of Lake Huron’s Saginaw Bay when a wave knocked them both over, the Huron County Sheriff's Office said.

“One was able to get back to shore and the other was taken out further by what was believed to be a rip current,” Sheriff Kelly Hanson wrote in a release. “He disappeared and was later found around 20 minutes later, about 400’ west of where he was last seen by friends and others who had begun looking for him.”

Hanson said two deputies arrived minutes after the first call to 911 and assisted in resuscitation efforts friends had started. The Caseville Fire Department also assisted at the scene.

Atwell was taken to Scheurer Hospital by Scheurer Ambulance Service, where he was pronounced dead at 12:36 p.m., officials said.

The Huron County Medical Examiner’s Office has scheduled an autopsy for Monday.

The Sheriff’s Office reminds beach-goers to beware rip currents in rough water, especially during northerly winds.

