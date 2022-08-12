Newport man accused of attacking man with incendiary device, shotgun charged

A Newport man accused of attacking someone with an incendiary device and a shotgun has been charged, officials said.

James Michael Pattenaude, 38, was arraigned Thursday in 1st District Court in Monroe on several charges, including felonious assault, being a felon in possession of a firearm, and using a firearm during a felony, related to the attack, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

A judge set bond for Pattenaude at $50,000 and scheduled his next court appearance for Wednesday.

If convicted, he faces at least up to four years in prison for the felonious assault charge, up to four years for being a felon in possession of a firearm, and up to two years for using a firearm during a felony.

Authorities said the charges stem from an incident that happened at about 2 a.m. Tuesday in the 8000 block of South Huron River Drive in South Rockwood.

Deputies were called to the location for a report of a man attacking another man with an incendiary device. According to a preliminary investigation, the man's attempts to ignite the device failed. He then produced a shotgun and fired it at the victim.

Police said the man then fled in his vehicle before deputies arrived.

They began investigating and identified the suspect as Pattenaude. Deputies located him at his home in Newport and took him into custody.

Officials said detectives continue to investigate the incident and anyone with information should call the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau at (734) 240-7530.