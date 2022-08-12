Teen arrested in death reported on Detroit's Belle Isle

Michigan State Police are investigating what the agency called a suspicious death reported Friday on Belle Isle in Detroit.

Authorities were alerted late Friday that a 17-year-old was at the Hamtramck Police Department "advising he had stabbed and killed someone" on the island, the MSP Second District said on Twitter.

Troopers interviewed the suspect and learned the incident happened near Riverbank Road and Oakway Drive, according to the post.

Another trooper on duty assisted with the search and found the male victim, who has not been named, state police said.

The 17-year-old was in custody Friday night. Other details were not released.

"Troopers and detectives are continuing to investigate this incident," MSP tweeted.