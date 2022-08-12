Trio sought in armed robbery Thursday in east Detroit

Detroit police are asking for the public's help in identifying three suspects in an armed robbery Thursday at a business on the city’s east side.

A woman reported that three men robbed her at gunpoint shortly before 2 a.m. Thursday at a business in the 9900 block of Gratiot near Harper, police said in a Twitter post Friday.

Police released three surveillance video images of the suspects at the business, a Project Green Light partner.

The suspects left the scene in the woman's 2002 Silver Saturn, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department at (313) 596-2555. Crime Stoppers of Michigan accepts anonymous tips at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.