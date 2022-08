Detroit police are investigating the death of a 22-year-old woman whose body was discovered Friday morning on the city's west side.

According to police, the woman's body was found around 8:20 a.m. in the back of black 2017 Dodge Journey in the 19300 block of Stahelin Avenue.

She had been fatally assaulted, police said.

Police said no further information was available as of Friday evening.