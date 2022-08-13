Canton police seek information on missing man's whereabouts

Canton — The Canton Police Department is seeking information on the whereabouts of a 21-year-old Canton resident who has been missing since Thursday.

Kameron Terry was last seen at 4 a.m. leaving his home on the 3900 block of Timberline Court, police said in a press release Saturday.

Police ask anyone who may have seen Terry or have information on his whereabouts to contact them at 1 (734) 394-5400. If anyone wants to report information anonymously they can call CrimeStoppers of Michigan at 1 (800) SPEAK-UP.

Terry weighs approximately 150 pounds and stands at 5 feet, eleven inches tall. He has brown eyes and black hair and was wearing a black sweatshirt and black sweatpants before going missing.

Terry's family members are concerned for his well-being, police said.

