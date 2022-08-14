Wildfire causes Isle Royale trails, campground closures

An 11-acre wildfire has closed campgrounds and trails on Michigan’s Isle Royal National Park over the weekend, according to park officials.

Park staff received reports of a plume of smoke coming from an apparent wildfire burning in the area of Three Mile campground Saturday afternoon.

Additional fire resources were expected to arrive in the Mt. Franklin Fire on Sunday, park officials said.

Isle Royale firefighters responded to the area and discovered a small fire at the junction of the Tobin Harbor trail and Mt. Franklin trail, park officials said in a news release Sunday.

The initial assessment measured the fire at 5 acres. Visitors were evacuated from Three Mile and Lane Cove campgrounds. Visitors also were contacted and brought in from the Rock Harbor, Tobin Harbor, Mt. Franklin and Greenstone Ridge trails for their safety, park officials said.

Later Saturday, the fire grew to 10 acres. By Sunday, it was 11 acres. To help prevent further spread, a single-engine air tanker from Minnesota dropped five loads of water (about 4,000 gallons) on the fire.

The park in the Upper Peninsula is on the northwest area of Lake Superior and "is a unique and remote island archipelago" on the largest fresh water lake in the world, the National Park Service says. it consists of 132,018 acres of land.

It has 36 campgrounds located across the island. Campsites are accessible only by foot or watercraft. Three Mile Campground, where the fire was reported, has 15 campsites and eight shelters. Lane Cove Campground has five sites.

The following closures were in place until further notice:

Mount Ojibway Trail

Lane Cove Trail and Campground

Three Mile Campground and Dock

Greenstone Ridge Trail from the Daisy Farm Trail junction east to the Tobin-Duncan Portage Trail junction

Rock Harbor Trail between Daisy Farm Campground and Rock Harbor

Mount Franklin Trail

Tobin Harbor Trail

Suzy’s Cave Trail

Cross-Country Camping Zones 8, 8A, 9A, 10, 11, 12, 13, 33 and 36 were closed for camping as well as cross-country day use.

Park staff was working closely with the Rock Harbor Lodge, Isle Royale Queen IV and Voyageur II to provide visitor transportation and fire information while the closures are in place.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Park officials ask that visitors who were in the area of Three Mile Trail and campground, Tobin Harbor Trail or Mount Franklin Trail on Friday or Saturday and may have information to submit a tip.

Call or text the tip line: (888) 653-0009 Report online at: go.nps.gov/SubmitATip or email: nps_isb@nps.gov

