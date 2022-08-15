Firefighters suppressing wildfire near Isle Royale National Park trails

A weekend wildfire at the Isle Royale National Park appears to be slowing in growth, officials said Monday.

The fire, located near the park's Tobin Harbor and Mt. Franklin Trail "is being suppressed by (National Park Service) personnel and requested wildland firefighters," they said in a statement Monday. "With favorable weather, the fire has seen little growth over the last day."

The fire covered about 11 acres of the park's land, officials reported Saturday. Park staff received reports of a plume of smoke coming from an apparent wildfire burning in the area of the Three Mile campground.

Visitors were evacuated from Three Mile and Lane Cove campgrounds. Visitors also were contacted and brought in from the Rock Harbor, Tobin Harbor, Mt. Franklin, and Greenstone Ridge trails for their safety, officials said.

The park in the Upper Peninsula is on the northwest area of Lake Superior and "is a unique and remote island archipelago" on the largest freshwater lake in the world, according to the National Park Service.

The park covers 132,018 acres of land and has 36 campgrounds located across the island. Campsites are accessible only by foot or watercraft. The Three Mile Campground, where the fire was reported, has 15 campsites and eight shelters.