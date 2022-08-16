Man wanted for questioning in death of Pickford woman, 42

A man from the Sault Ste. Marie area is wanted for questioning in connection with the death of a 42-year-old woman.

Michigan State Police said they are looking for Jared Woodgate, 49.

Troopers were called at about 10 p.m. Sunday to a residence in the 4200 block of Clauss Row in Pickford for a report of a death. They arrived and found the victim at the location.

Anyone with information on Woodgate's whereabouts or the alleged homicide should call the state police's Sault Ste. Marie Post at (906) 632-2217.